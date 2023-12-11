An 8-year-old girl from Grassy Park is breaking all sorts of barriers, not only being crowned the best reader for her grade in the Western Cape, but nationally as well. And now young Cassidy Hendricks has done it again, this time winning the prestigious Community Hero Award for youth upliftment in Grassy Park.

She was nominated out of 198 candidates and is the youngest ever recipient of the award. Speaking to the Daily Voice yesterday, the slimkop was at a loss for words about her latest win. FERVID: Cassidy loves to read Cassidy said shyly: “I feel good, I really don’t know what to say.”

Grandma Brenda Tommy says she is very proud of her granddaughter who always goes over and above what is expected of her. Brenda said: “Despite all of her accolades, Cassidy still remains humble and still offers her time up to her community. “It’s just such a blessing to have someone who can carry reading as a passion forward, she is doing a really excellent job… Look, it definitely skipped her mother and uncle.”

Brenda says 2023 has also been a busy one for Cassidy, who found herself reading to kids at libraries, pre-schools, and high schools, and even at old-age homes. FERVID: Cassidy loves to read The Grade 2 meisie, who has had her nose buried in books since the age of two, received her reading ability results, which is at Grade 12 level, adds the proud ouma. Brenda added: “She’s been reading and doing all these things with the purest of intentions, so what better person to have as a community hero, someone with a pure heart.”