In the ongoing murder trial at the Western Cape High Court, murder accused Jeremy Sias says he was handcuffed and made to kneel while cops took turns moering him after Meghan’s possessions were found at his home.

The man accused of murdering showjumper Meghan Cremer claims Grassy Park cops moered him during his arrest.

Sias allegedly enlisted the help of Charles Daniels and Shiraaj Jaftha to sell her car and they were later caught with the vehicle.

On Thursday, Captain Ashley Petersen was called back to the stand to testify on several details on the day Sias was arrested.

Earlier in the trial, he told the court that they were roped in by Philippi police to question Daniels and Jaftha who are known members of the Six Bobs gang and this info led to the discovery of Meghan’s stolen items in Sias’ home.