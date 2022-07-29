The man accused of murdering showjumper Meghan Cremer claims Grassy Park cops moered him during his arrest.
In the ongoing murder trial at the Western Cape High Court, murder accused Jeremy Sias says he was handcuffed and made to kneel while cops took turns moering him after Meghan’s possessions were found at his home.
Sias allegedly enlisted the help of Charles Daniels and Shiraaj Jaftha to sell her car and they were later caught with the vehicle.
On Thursday, Captain Ashley Petersen was called back to the stand to testify on several details on the day Sias was arrested.
Earlier in the trial, he told the court that they were roped in by Philippi police to question Daniels and Jaftha who are known members of the Six Bobs gang and this info led to the discovery of Meghan’s stolen items in Sias’ home.
Defence Advocate Bashier Sibda said his client has indicated that after the stolen items were found in his house, cops refused to believe him when he said that he had found Meghan’s car abandoned and went on a joyride.
He claims cops handcuffed, made him kneel and hit him with their fists and twisted his ears in the police boardroom.
But Petersen vehemently denied this: “The defence version is totally untrue. As a policeman of 36 years, I know that if you assault someone it will come back to haunt you when a case comes to trial. I had no reason to assault him and was not involved in him pointing out the body.”