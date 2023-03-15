Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has taken to the Western Cape High Court to try and stop the EFF from shutting down the city on Monday. He said he filed an application for an interdict against any attempts to incite or participate in looting, vandalism and disruption ahead of the national shutdown planned by the political party.

EFF leader Julius Malema posted a video message on the party’s social media accounts calling on everyone who is unemployed, concerned about load shedding, crime, corruption and gender-based violence to join the shutdown to show that they are moeg met alles. But, Hill-Lewis said while everyone has the right to protest in South Africa, it is undemocratic and unlawful to threaten a shutdown of public life and for businesses to stay closed or face dire consequences. ACTION: Geordin Hill-Lewis. Armand Hough. African News Agency (ANA) He said the interdict application would be taken to the Western Cape High Court, where it aims to ensure organisers and participants stay within the confines of the law and permit them to march to the Parliament buildings to hand over a memorandum.

Hill-Lewis said the City would not hesitate to pursue a civil claim against the EFF should any of its public infrastructure be damaged. “We are focused on growing the economy and getting more people into work so they can earn a living and thrive: there will be no national shutdown in Cape Town,” the mayor added. Meanwhile, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) remains on high alert to combat any form of criminality on Monday.