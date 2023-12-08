Three teens had a ball of a time at their matric farewell thanks to a community organisation. Where The Rainbow Meets in Vrygrond, run by Mymoena Scholtz, has been sponsoring Grade 12 learners for more than five years.

On Wednesday, Brian Kieghlaar, Natasha Chindenga and Edinah Chida of Sibelius High School attended their farewell event in Schaapkraal with the help of Mymoena and her network. Mymoena says: “I know every year there is a rich kid who doesn’t use the clothes. I felt they could help our kids.” CHAMPION: Mymoena Scholtz She added they have been getting support from various communities.

Mymoena says: “I was surprised to learn that this year, we were sponsored by people as far as Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal. “This is the first time that we helped more than 30 learners from various schools, but these three were also transported by us. “I believe there are so many good hearts in South Africa that are waiting for an open door of opportunity to try and support underprivileged youngsters and the community has been wonderful for the girls and the boys who were in need of us.”

She says young people who resist social evils such as drugs or gangsterism motivate her and her team. Mymoena said donors sponsored alles from clothing and make-up, to hair and accessories. Brian said the ball was amazing: “I appreciate what Mymoena did and she mustn’t give up on what she is doing for us young people, especially in our community. I want Mymoena to know that what she gives to the community, she will get [back] and may God keep her. We all love her.”