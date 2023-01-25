A matriculant who witnessed her father murder her mom has bagged six distinctions in her National Senior Certificate exams. Eighteen-year-old Verusha Armoed from Villiersdorp is one of many learners who had to overcome extraordinary challenges in life but did not let their circumstances define them.

“I was always a top learner since primary school but in high school there were many more children, which meant more competition. That was when I realised I needed to do my best. I am very proud of myself, it was hard work and I gave it my all,” the proud teen says. you go girl! Verusha Armoed’s excellent marks seen in this screenshot of her National Senior Certificate results. “I made a lot of sacrifices; while others were on the streets enjoying themselves. I was sitting behind my books, weekends even, and that is why I feel I deserve these distinctions.” Verusha was just three years old when her ma was killed, but remembers alles vividly.

“I remember trying to stop and help her from getting attacked. My dad went to jail and I grew up with my ouma, my dad’s mom, on a farm outside Villiersdorp. My ouma was my steunpilaar. “She was the mother I never knew but she passed away when I was in Grade 11.” The teen went to live with her uncle, her dad’s brother, who runs a small business.