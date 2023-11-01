The matric class of 2023 sat down to write their Afrikaans language paper in their National Senior Certificate Exam on Wednesday. The Daily Voice visited learners from Princeton and Woodlands High Schools in Mitchells Plain after the two-hour Home Language and Additional Language paper, to find out how it went.

Most of these matriculants all seem to have the same response, that the paper was “easy peasy”, but too little time. Raeesah Ismail, Sergio Stoffels, Nashreen Jacobs, Zarah Steenveld and Jaden Steenkamp from Princeton High enjoyed their paper. Picture: Tracy-Lynn Ruiters Jaden Steenkamp from Princeton High, says: “The only thing that got to me was time, but I still enjoyed myself, just as I did with my first paper. I just hope the rest of the exams will be as good to me as the past papers have been.” Raeesah Ismail agrees and says she is confident that she will get kwaai punte.

“It’s true, time was catching up with us, for example, with me there was 30 minutes left and I was still at question three but I still managed to finish and answer all my questions, it was easy though,” she says. The learners joked that they were also left feeling honger after the exam. “The exam was about South African foods, like potjie kos, gatsby’s and roosterbrood and where it originates from, it was interesting as well, but it made us hungry,” Raeesah says.

At Woodlands High even the Afrikaans Home language learners shared the same sentiment. Friends Ryan Witbooi and Ashton Springfiled from Woodlands High says the paper was okay but time was a challenge. Picture: Tracy-Lynn Ruiters Friends Ashton Springfield and Ryan Witbooi walked out of the school grounds smiling while discussing the paper. “It was a bit difficult but it was okay. I think it felt difficult because of the time, there just wasn't enough, but I am sure I will still pass,” Ashton says.

Ryan, who hopes to become a Law Enforcement Officer when he is done with school, reassures his friend that everything will be okay. “I know it will be okay because we studied for this paper and now we just have to prepare for our second one,” he says. Yusra Cupido, Kelly Karelse and Nurunisa Jacobs from Woodlands High says the paper was a breeze. Picture: Tracy-Lynn Ruiters Kelly Karelse however says the paper was a breeze.