A man has been stabbed and shot before being robbed near his home in Retreat. Jerome Sass, 29, was on the field on 10th Avenue when he was attacked on Monday.

A witness says three guys were chasing another man when they turned on Jerome. “He was somehow caught in the crossfire, they killed him on the spot. He lived near the scene when he was attacked by the suspect.” The woman tells the Daily Voice that Jerome’s shoes and cellphone were missing from the scene.

“I noticed that there was too much blood coming from him. I saw that he didn’t have his shoes on, the killers took them.” SCENE: Jerome’s body on field in 10th Ave. Retreat. Picture: Leon Knipe She says that Jerome was sitting on the field with three guys. “They ran when they saw the suspects and they got to Jerome and robbed him.

“I think he knew the killers, that is why they murdered him. He was stabbed twice and also shot twice. “He was shot in the head at close range and that is the wound that killed him.” Police spokesman Sergeant Wesley Twigg says they have not arrested anyone for the murder.

“The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident yesterday at about 2.30pm in 10th Avenue where a 29-year-old male was shot and fatally wounded are under investigation. “Steenberg police were called to the scene where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his head. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel.