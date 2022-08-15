A man in Bonteheuwel has died after being stabbed in the neck by someone he knows. The incident occurred on Saturday at around 5pm in Leadwood Street.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing is not clear but it is believed that there was an altercation between Thurston Jutzen, 33, and his killer. Mom Veronica Jutzen says: “I was not at home when it happened, I was at a funeral that time. “I do not feel any better but I have accepted it because there is nothing I can do.”

The deceased leaves behind an 11-year-old daughter, Zoe. Zoe’s maternal granny Charmaine Jansen said she found out about the incident on her way home from church when someone in the street approached her to give her the bad news. “I rushed home to tell my grandchild but she already knew, so we went together to the scene.

“According to witnesses, they say that they had an argument but Thurston was calm. “Thurston held the hand where the knife was and said, ‘wag my bru’, and when Thurston let go of his hand, he stabbed him, and all that Thurston said was, ‘yoh my bru, jy stiek my nogals’. “She was screaming and crying for her dad because she saw the body lying there, we all know the guy who stabbed him, it is not gang related.