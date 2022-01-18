The Capricorn community is divided over the death of a 36-year-old man who was found dead near a local winkeltjie on Sunday.

Felix Chirwa died in Thys Witbooi Road around 6.30pm after an altercation with shop owner Zacharia Ali, who his brother Isaac blames for his death.

The 33-year-old Vrygrond resident said: “Felix went to the shop to go buy cigarettes but then his girlfriend came running to my house to say he was lying dead on the road.

“The people there said the man at the shop pushed him to the ground and he must have hit his head on the ground, which must have killed him.

“The man at the shop always hit people with a stick very hard for no reason at all.”

When the Daily Voice visited the scene, some people supported Isaac’s story while several others said Felix simply collapsed in the road.

Shopowner Zacharia, 28, said Felix was smoordronk when he came to the shop.

“He could not stand and was very rude with me and then he pushed me through the window,” he says.

“I came out to tell him to go away and then I pushed him back but he went against a car and said he wanted to fight.

“I told him that I was not going to fight him and I turned around to walk away but then he fell on the ground and then they said he was dead.

“I did nothing to him. If I really killed him then why would I still be here? I would have run away or something.”

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed Felix was found dead in the street.

“The cause of death is still unknown at this stage and an inquest was opened for investigation,” he says.

