Police have apprehended three men in connection with the murder of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes. The suspects have been taken in for interrogation at this stage. The trio were apprehended in Belhar in the Western Cape at the weekend.

According to reports, investigations teams had been trailing the alleged hitmen for weeks, following the murders of AKA and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane in Durban on Friday, February 10. SAPS detectives and members of the National Intervention Unit closed in on the trio at the Erica Square in Belhar on Sunday. One of the suspects is linked to a string of taxi killings in Empangeni in northern KwaZulu-Natal, according to Netwerk24.

The men were traced to the Western Cape following a string of crimes in KZN where they allegedly posed as officials from the Department of Social Development. Sources close to the investigation said the men would go house to house, posing as Sassa agents and offering to help people register for grants. The three men arrested in connection with the murder of SA rapper, Kiernan Forbes. Picture: Supplied The police‘s investigation led them to Belhar where they observed the gang’s movements before apprehending them.

Officers also found a white Mercedes-Benz, believed to have been used as a getaway car on the night of AKA’s murder. The vehicle is being searched for fingerprints and other clues that could assist in the investigation. Officers also found a white Mercedes, believed to have been used as a getaway car on the night of AKA’s murder. Picture: Supplied Forbes was gunned down outside the Wish restaurant in Durban's Florida Road on Friday, February 10, alongside former manager and friend, celebrity chef Tibz. The suspects were found in an area known to be home to the notorious “Sexy Boys” gang.