This was decided by the Pan South African Language Board (Pansalb) in association with media research company Focal Points.

Load shedding has been declared South Africa’s Word of the Year 2022.

The South African Word of the Year is a word, term or expression that most reflects the passing year in language.

“Candidates for SA Word of the Year were reviewed by Pansalb and shortlisted, and through media research company Focal Point keywords were tracked for the period October 2021 to September 2022.

“This media data was analysed to determine the prominence of the keywords within the media and to identify the frequency with which they were used in credible print, broadcast and online media,” said Pansalb CEO Lance Schultz.