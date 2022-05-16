Former provincial police commissioner, Arno Lamoer, has completed his parole term, two years after his release. According to the Weekend Argus, the National Department for Correctional Services confirmed that Lamoer had completed his parole.

Their sources also revealed that Lamoer was now pursuing a career in consulting. He refused to comment. Lamoer had been granted parole on May 26, 2020, after having met all the requirements for it and had served a term at Malmesbury Prison.

The ex-teacher used his teaching skills behind bars and was allowed to lecture and was apparently kept in a single cell. He was sentenced to six years behind bars after he was convicted of corruption in 2018. Darius van der Ross and Colin Govender, two former police officers, were sentenced to four years’ imprisonment in the same case.

Salim Dawjee, the owner of a tow truck company, was given a six-year sentence. The State proved that Lamoer had written a letter of good standing for Dawjee while being the provincial commissioner and that Dawjee had then given him money to pay for personal expenses. In 2018, DCS confirmed that van der Ross had spent six months behind bars before parole.