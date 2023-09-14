A man accused of stabbing his mother to death and drinking her blood will go for mental observation. Thabang Moswane, 24, appeared in the regional court in Koster.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in the North West, Henry Mamothame, said the case was postponed to October 10 for Moswane to undergo mental observation at the Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital, west of Pretoria. Moswane, of Mathopestad east of Koster, would be admitted once a bed was available at the hospital. He was arrested in May 2022 for the murder of his mother Kedisaletse, 53, who was stabbed multiple times. He reportedly wanted his mother to give him R10, but when she said she did not have money, he attacked her.

His twin brother Thabo told the Daily Sun newspaper that he found him “drinking blood from a stab wound in his mother's neck”. Cops were called out to the horrific murder on May 9, 2022, following a fight between the mother and son. "On arrival at the scene, police found Kedisaletse’s body inside a shack with numerous stab wounds. The police were informed that Thabang was allegedly seen drinking his mother’s blood after stabbing her," North West police spokesperson Adele Myburgh said at the time.