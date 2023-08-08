The notorious ‘Klawer killer’ has finally been admitted to Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital after being on the waiting list for nearly a year. Daniel Smit, who is accused of the horrific murder of 13-year-old Jerobejin van Wyk, returned to the Klawer Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where he was referred for observation.

This follows a report presented to the magistrate last year which revealed how he allegedly killed the young boy. The disappearance of Jerobejin on February 2, 2022 sparked an uproar when it was revealed that Smit caught the child stealing fruit and chased after him and drove over him. Smit was allegedly seen picking the teen up and putting him in the bakkie, and two days later it was revealed that human remains were found in the drains at his home as cops and forensic experts combed the area for clues.

Smit, 56, appeared in the Klawer Magistrate’s Court several days later where he abandoned his bail application, claiming he was a Satanist. He faces various charges including murder, kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice. MURDERED: Jerobejin van Wyk, 13 But a shocking report by a psychologist later revealed that he is not a Satanist but is involved in Chinese occult rituals. At the time, the psychologist said Smit believes the occult gave him the power of control and justification for his actions. The report further states that when he gets emotionally upset, he goes into a “trance-like state of mind”.