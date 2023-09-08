The man accused of viciously killing 13-year-old Jerobejin van Wyk has reportedly been declared fit to stand trial. While the Klawer Magistrate’s Court has not released the findings from Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital after assessing Daniel Smit, activists say it has been confirmed that he will stand trial.

The man dubbed the “Klawer Killer” was booked into the hospital last month. The disappearance of Jerobejin sparked uproar when it was revealed that Smit caught the child stealing mangoes and drove over him. He was allegedly seen picking the teen up and putting him in the bakkie and two days later human remains were found in the drains at Smit’s home.

Smit faces charges of murder, kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice. Smit abandoned his bail application after claiming he was a satanist. However, a psychologist revealed that he is not a satanist but involved in “Chinese occult rituals”.

The psychologist said Smit believes the occult gave him the power of control and justification for his actions. Wendy Pekeur, of the Ubuntu Rural Women and Youth Movement, added: “His evaluation has been finalised and we were informed that he is fit to stand trial. We are happy that the process that took more than a year and seven months has been handled, so that there can be justice for him.” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazilia confirmed the case was postponed to October 24.

Caption: ACCUSED: Daniel Smit