While taking a break and enjoying a Kit Kat, a Mitchells Plain woman says she was left naar after she had to spit out a piece of glue she had bitten into.

Melissa Fernandez said she bought the chocolate last Tuesday, April 19, from a tuck shop in her complex in Colorado Park.

“I was eating the chocolate when I felt something funny in my mouth and then I spat out this piece of something that first looked like plastic,” she says.

“It was in the chocolate and when I took a closer look, I saw it was not plastic but instead it was like this piece of glue.

“The next day, I emailed Nestle and I got an automatic reply saying they will look into it.

“A few days later, I messaged them again and I got an email saying they will look into the matter and send a courier to fetch the chocolate, but they never even asked for my number or address.”

SPAT IT OUT: Dark yellow glue

The 38 year old added she kept the wrapper, but destroyed the rest of the chocolate because she wanted to see if there was more glue.

“My main thing is that I would not have a problem if it was on the wrapper, but it was in the chocolate so I want something to be done about this because I could have swallowed it and that would have made me sick.

“I also want my R12 back because they cannot do this to people.

“Till today, I have not told the shop where I bought it because I thought they wouldn’t be able to do something about it, so I only told Nestle.”

SPOILED: Melissa and Kit Kat bought at tuck shop

When the Daily Voice visited Melissa, she showed us the wrapper and the piece of glue which since last week had become clearer from the dark yellow colour it was when she spat it out. It had also broken into two.

During a call to Nestle, the Daily Voice was put in contact with a company representative named Milly Sowazi, who ended the call when we mentioned the newspaper’s name.

Repeated calls stated the number no longer exists while our emails went unanswered.

[email protected]