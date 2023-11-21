A Manenberg skollie who viciously hacked a teen to death using an axe has been sentenced to 12 years in the mang. Nearly five years after the murder of Vanchesco Harris, 18, who was killed on his way to buy entjies at a nearby shop, Trevor Abrahams was found guilty and sentenced at the Wynberg Regional Court.

Manenberg station commander, Brigadier Sanele Zama, commended his team and says in the last week Sergeants Craig Keating and Sivuyeli Zantsi have successfully sent four men to prison for 40 years for serious violent crimes committed in the precinct. At the time of his death, the hartseer parents of Vanchesco told the Daily Voice that he had walked across a veldjie to a winkel when he came under attack by a group of skollies and was robbed of his chain. VICTIM: Vanchesco Harris was just 18. Mom Georgina said: “He was bleeding all over and it looked like they also hit him with an axe in the back. We took him to Heideveld Hospital and I tried to keep him awake the whole time, but when we got there, they told us his lungs were punctured and he died.”

Vanchesco had been working as a caretaker at a school in Claremont to support his family. Shortly after the murder, cops arrested Trevor Abrahams. Zama says: “Abrahams was sentenced to 12 years direct imprisonment for murder of 18-year-old Vanchesco Harris, which took place in September 2018. He brutally stabbed his victim, who succumbed to his injuries in hospital.