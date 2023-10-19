The family of the two Mitchells Plain sisters who lost their lives in a tragic accident have vented their frustration after the case was postponed again. In March, Nishaat, six, and her two-year-old sister Nurah Thomas died after the driver of a Toyota Quantum van slammed into their dad’s Opel Corsa as they were driving home.

The 22-year-old driver, Likhona Mgidi, was arrested and has been charged with two counts of culpable homicide and negligent driving. DEAD: Nurah, 2, and sister Nishaat Thomas, 6. Picture supplied On Tuesday, a worried-looking Mgidi’s Legal Aid lawyer requested that the case be postponed to November 4 “for further particulars and consultation”. Sighs of disappointment could be heard in the gallery from the children’s mother Raihaana, who earlier said coming to court and facing the man who caused her daughters’ death was challenging.

Mgidi, who is out on R3 000 bail, walked past the family without making eye contact as he left the courtroom. A soft-spoken Raihaana told the Daily Voice that her heart sank when the matter was delayed. “I really thought something would happen today, how many more postponements will there still be? What more do they need? The investigation is completed.