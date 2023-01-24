A male nurse has handed himself over to the cops for the murder of Muizenberg police captain Siphumeza Lusasa. The nurse, whose name is known to the Daily Voice, on Sunday surrendered himself to the authorities after allegedly stabbing Lusasa to death in Ipakini, Spine Road in Khayelitsha – behind Lingelethu SAPS.

KILLED: Lusasa Siphumeza Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said Lusasa was apparently involved in an argument with a woman when her berk attacked and stabbed him multiple times. INFO: Zinzi Hani of Hawks A source close to the investigation told the Daily Voice that the stryery was allegedly over parking space. Hani said a member of the public who was on the scene transported the injured officer to Khayelitsha Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

“The suspect allegedly fled the scene. He later handed himself over to police,” said Hani. The source said residents arrived at the Lingelethu cop shop to report the stabbing. Later, another mens brought a VW Caddy to the station and reported that the vehicle belongs to the ou who was stabbed at Ipakini.

The car was found to be allocated to Muizenberg SAPS. That is when cops discovered that the victim was one of their own. Hani said Lusasa was on stand-by duty at the time of his death. MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, sent his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the dead officer.

KWAAD: MEC Reagen Allen. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) “The killing of those tasked to serve and protect us is completely unacceptable, and I regard an attack on an officer as an attack on the state,” Allen said. “From April 1, 2022 to December 31, we lost six SAPS members. “We need to ensure that all types of killings are stopped.

“I encourage SAPS to not leave any stone unturned in resolving this matter,” he added. Hani said the suspect was expected to make his first appearance at the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on a charge of murder. Lusasa’s murder comes a month after the killing of constable Ashwin Pedro, 26.