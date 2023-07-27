The family of slain magistrate Romay van Rooyen say they are “p!ssed off” after learning that the accused in the matter – her own nephew – is “playing the Valkenberg card”. Van Rooyen, 50, was found murdered in her home in Marina Da Gama, on September 10, 2022.

Her Toyota RAV4 had been stolen from the property and was found two days later in Mitchells Plain with the car keys in the ignition. KILLED: Romay van Rooyen, 50. Picture supplied Many were shocked when it was revealed that her nephew Cassidy Hartzenberg, who was a pall bearer at her funeral, was arrested for the murder. It is alleged that the 19-year-old borrowed money and hired someone to take him to his aunt’s house.

According to a well-placed source, he paid a vrou R50 to take him to Van Rooyen’s place and promised to pay her a further R150 when he got there. “He was going there to steal the TV but Romay came home early and that threw him off from his plan,” the insider said. According to the source, a fight broke out between aunt and nephew, and he allegedly strangled her to death.

The source said that Hartzenberg has been placed on suicide watch, and the accused claims that he does not remember the events of the night that Van Rooyen was killed. Magistrate Romay van Rooyen was killed inside her house. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA) The court has since ordered that Hartzenberg be evaluated at Valkenberg Hospital, where he is currently 103rd on the waiting list for a bed, according to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila. Hartzenberg’s arrest is understood to have divided the family and the court’s decision has upset some members.