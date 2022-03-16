A Piketberg cop accused of mercilessly gunning down his girlfriend has quit SAPS, while Strandfontein residents have submitted letters objecting to his release on bail in their community.

This was revealed at the Piketberg Magistrates’ Court yesterday as Constable Richard “Makka” Smit appeared for the continuation of his bail hearing.

Smit, 36, is charged with the murder of Natasha Lee-Grey Booise, 30, who was shot and killed in the street on 2 January.

VICTIM: Natasha Lee-Grey Booise

At the time, her family revealed that she had been stalked by Smit as he was kwaad that she had chosen to spend the day with relatives from Paarl instead of him.

He allegedly shot her with his service pistol while off-duty and CCTV footage of the shooting was subsequently shared on social media.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, says during the hearing, the investigating officer from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) revealed that Strandfontein mense don’t want him in their area.

“He told the court that if the accused was released on bail, his life would be in danger. He also told the court that there was a story in the Daily Voice newspaper where members of the community indicated that they do not want the accused in their community,” he said.

STATEMENT: NPA’s Eric Ntabazalila. File photo

A letter submitted to the NPA by Sandy Schuter of the Strandfontein Community Police Forum states: “How can we as a community of Strandfontein be safe with a man who displays violence repeatedly and now has robbed Natasha Booise of her life, leaving an entire community of Piketberg in mourning, leaving her son with a lifetime scar of growing up without his mother, only to have him (Smit) live out his time in our community, which is already riddled with crime, gang violence and GBV?”

Ntabazilila also revealed that Smit had resigned from his job a day before he was set to attend a disciplinary hearing at SAPS.

The investigating officer revealed that in October 2014, Smit opened fire on his own father during an altercation which led to his service pistol being confiscated.

“The court heard that on this day the accused came with a woman to his father’s house. His father told him he did not want him to bring women to his house.

“The accused came out, pointed his fingers at his father and held him on his chest. The father picked up a stone to defend himself.

“The accused went inside the house and his sister screamed at his father to run away as the accused went into the house to fetch his firearm.

“As the father ran away, he heard two shots being fired.

“The father ran into a neighbour’s house. The accused appeared at the Piketberg Magistrates’ Court five times before the case was mediated and the charges were withdrawn against him.”

During the cross-examination, defence lawyer William Booth contended that Smit was not a flight risk, and did not have a job or income.

The case has been postponed to 4 April.

