A bottle store owner was killed by skollies after he refused to pay protection fees. The Hillview community has been left devastated after the popular 50-year-old businessman was shot and killed by two men on a motorcycle on Friday night.

Residents say Wayne Wakefield, the owner of Hillview Liquors in Vlamboom Street, was attacked by two men who entered his shop just after 7pm. The suspects fired multiple shots at him before fleeing the scene. Wayne, who lived on the premises, leaves behind a wife and two sons, aged 25 and 21.

ATTACK: Hillview Liquors store in Vlamboom Street in Hillview “Wayne was such a lovable guy here in the area and would always do stuff for the community,” said a 48-year-old male resident. “It is sad to think that we will never see his smile or hear his laugh ever again because he would also sit and talk with the people here in the area and just be a happy guy.” According to the community and his family, Wayne was killed by local gangsters after they tried to extort him but he refused to pay protection money.

A 25-year-old family member, who asked not to be identified out of fear, said: “Wayne did not want to give the gangsters protection money and that is why they came to shoot him. “The guys pulled up on a bike right by the front door of the shop, came in here and just started shooting. “He did not even get a chance to talk or fight back or anything because they just came in shooting.

“It is very sad because he would never bother any of these gangsters and they all liked him because he was that bra who would make jokes.” The family said the tavern was legally operated and has been their source of income for at least five years. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg says no arrests have been made.