The City of Cape Town is inviting Grade 10 and 11 school kids to apply for the 2024 Junior City Council Term. The City, through the Office of the Speaker, Felicity Purchase, and in collaboration with Junior City Council (JCC) Custodian, Councillor Donovan Nelson, says it’s thrilled to announce the official opening of applications for the 2024 JCC term.

The application deadline is 31 December and interviews will be held on 19-23 February 2024 at the Cape Town Civic Centre. As a City-led and apolitical initiative, the JCC programme offers an invaluable opportunity for Grade 10 and 11 learners in Cape Town to gain a deeper understanding of the City Council’s operations. The JCC programme provides participants with a unique platform to serve as City Ambassadors, develop leadership skills, hone their community project management abilities, expand their knowledge of local government; and foster a sense of active citizenship.

Spanning over a year, the programme will encompass a diverse range of JCC sessions, excursions and workshops. Junior Councillors will be empowered to understand how to read the City’s budget, how to formulate a budget submission, how to run community projects, how to perfect public speaking and how to raise awareness to address pertinent youth-related issues in Cape Town and the communities they represent. The Junior Council itself will elect key roles, including the Junior Mayor, Junior Deputy Mayor, Junior Speaker, and Junior Chief Whip.