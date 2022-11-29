DNA tests have revealed that a 13-year-old cousin is responsible for impregnating the nine-year-old Zimbabwean girl who has made international headlines. Media reports indicate the girl, from Tsholotsho District in Zimbabwe’s Matabeleland North province, has since given birth to a baby girl at the United Bulawayo Hospital via C-section.

The DNA results have exonerated the father of the girl, who had been accused of raping his child in media reports, according to IOL. Spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi, said both the country’s youngest mom and the 13-year-old “father of the child” will now be receiving counselling. “The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) results obtained from the National University of Science and Technology on 25 November in connection with the paternity of the nine-year-old girl’s child have established that the victim’s cousin is the father of the child,” said Nyathi.

“The nine-year-old complainant and the suspect will now receive the appropriate counselling from the police’s victim friendly unit. “The police are now working with other relevant arms of the government to ensure that the due processes of the law are followed.” The Zimbabwe Mail recently reported that the ZRP had arrested two 17-year-old boys for impregnating another nine-year-old girl in Bindura, Mashonaland Central province.