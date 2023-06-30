President Cyril Ramaphosa has issued letters of suspension to Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela and Judge Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi. IOL is reliably informed that Ramaphosa has suspended the judges, including Maumela, who presides over the high profile Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

The judges of the high court are in hot water for allegedly failing to deliver a series of judgments within a reasonable time. The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) recommended the suspension of Maumela and Mngqibisa-Thusi, pending the outcome of an inquiry into their alleged failure to deliver a series of reserved judgments. FILE PICTURE: President Cyril Ramaphosa On Twitter, The Legal SA also reported that the two judges had been suspended.

“The suspensions of the two judges follows the April recommendations made by the JSC to suspend the presiding officers pending the outcome of respective tribunal investigations into delays in their judgments,” according to the Twitter post. “Initially, delayed judgment complaints against the two judges were first filed by Judge President Dunstan Mlambo in the year 2020,” it reads. In April, IOL reported that the JSC had advised Ramaphosa to suspend the two judges due to the “seriousness” of the complaints.

Senzo Meyiwa. EPA/Barry Aldworth EDITORIAL USE ONLY The JSC decided to advise the president that it is desirable that Judges Maumela and Mngqibisa-Thusi be placed on suspension, pending the outcome of the tribunal processes. The JSC, however, said the suspensions should be with certain conditions, which include that the judges must, during the period of suspension, finalise all matters that are presently before them. It was understood from this that Judge Maumela will have to continue with the Meyiwa trial, although the trial is expected to last for an extended period of time.