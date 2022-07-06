Despite being abandoned by her druggie mother and left alone in a house with her siblings at just three years old, a young Manenberg mom is working hard to become a teacher, but needs your help. The struggles of Naeela Green were aired on social media this week where the 20-year-old single mother made a desperate appeal for help to raise funds towards purchasing a laptop for her studies.

Naeela is the daughter of Michelle Green, who was busted more than 10 years ago for abandoning her three children in a house in Heideveld while she went on drug binges. UPLIFT: Naeela with Raeefaha and her son Mogamad Azhaar As the tik pandemic took hold of the Cape Flats in 2008, concerned neighbours piemped her to the police and her children were taken from her. The mother, known as “Baba” was notorious for her drug use and association with local merts and gangsters.

Naeela and her younger sister, Aqeelah, were placed in foster care and raised by Raeefah Benjamin in Erik Court, where she still lives. Despite falling pregnant at high school, Naeela managed to matriculate with a Bachelor’s pass and obtained a bursary to study teaching at the Montessori Early Learning Foundation. After giving birth to her son, Mogamad Azhaar, she returned to school and hosted an awareness and fundraising campaign for teen moms.

“I wanted to encourage them to stay in school and complete matric. I wasn’t able to raise much but there were a few moms we could help with baby clothes to ease their burden.” ABANDONED: The 2008 story Naeela says while she remains haunted by the neglect and abandonment by her biological mother, she found a new mom in Raeefah who has helped her fulfil her dreams. Every Sunday morning, the duo get up in the early hours to bake cupcakes, samoosas and other treats to raise the funds needed for Naeela’s laptop.

“A second hand one is about R4000 and I will be writing my exams in August. “But because it is an online exam, I need a laptop to write or I will fail,” Naeela explains. “On Sundays I load the cake into a box and walk door to door to sell the cakes to raise the funds. I explain to people the reason I am selling and they are always kind to me.

PLAN: Cakes sold for funds “I am working hard because I want to make a success of my life and be a better mother to my son than my mother was to me. “I know that if I complete my studies, I can find work and provide a stable life for my son. “I have been in foster care all my life and I want to break this cycle for my child.”