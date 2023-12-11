Police are searching for shooters after the Gugulethu Community Policing Forum (CPF) deputy chairperson was gunned down in her home. It is believed that Lulama “Guffy” Dinginto’s killer went to look for her at home in NY 110, Gugulethu, on Wednesday but she wasn’t there.

Early Sunday morning, the mother of two was shot five times in the face and head. tHIS IS THE CRIME SCENE PIC Mandi Her heartbroken sister Nontsomi Nqothole says: “Last week, a man came and asked for Guffy and I said she wasn’t around. “He said I must tell her he was here for her and left. Guffy went to his home and asked his mom the purpose of the visit, but she never met with him.”

Nontsomi says on Sunday morning she heard gunshots going off in the backyard. She explains: “She was in her flat at the back and when I heard the gunshots, I told my mom to keep quiet and we switched the lights off. “When it was quiet, it was around 2.40am when we decided to go out and see what happened.

“I went to the back and saw that her flat was broken into, the killer removed the burglar gate and then went in. She was in the toilet, she was lying in a pool of blood. “He shot her in the face and also in the head. And he stole her cellphone.” HEARTACHE: Nontsomi Nqothole. Pictute: Mandilakhe tshwete Nontsomi explains that she went to knock on her neighbour’s doors for help and then called the police.

She says: “We are still shocked about the incident, Guffy was a passionate crime fighter. She had never had a threat before. We didn’t really like that she was doing this kind of work.” Western Cape Community Policing Forum Chairperson, Francina Lukas, says she is at a loss for words. She adds: “We are very touched as the CPF by this tragic and senseless killing of the community crime fighter who sacrificed her life for the time and service of our community to ensure that it was safer and quiet.

“We call on the SAPS to implement a 72-hour plan and make sure they arrest the person who did this, and bring him before court. “And we also want to send our sincerest condolences to her family and the broader community of Gugulethu. “This murder has shaken us because it has hit home because it’s one of us.”