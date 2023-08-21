Lavona Solomon, the woman convicted of kidnapping baby Zephany Nurse more than two decades ago, was served with divorce papers while in jail. Solomon was released on parole this past Friday after she spent seven years in the mang, but her happy homecoming was marred with some sadness.

The former machinist from Seawinds raised her ‘daughter’ Miche Sheldon (Zephany) with her ex-husband Michael. PAROLE: Lavona with Zephany. Picture supplied According to friends and family, Michael is in a new relationship and Solomon was served with divorce papers while imprisoned at Worcester Female Prison. When approached for comment by the Weekend Argus, Michael said he was not ready to speak.

In addition, ahead of Lavona’s arrival, neighbours said Miche moved out of the Solomon home late on Thursday night where she has been living for the past seven years. Solomon’s relatives said they had been concerned about her sharing a house with Miche and did not want her to breach any conditions or cause any friction. A relative, who asked not to be identified, said: “Lavona shares the property with one of her sisters and the sister’s daughter was raised with Miche like sisters.

“The family is excited to have her back home. Michael and Lavona are divorced and he has moved out.” MOVED OUT: Miche Solomon, aka Zephany Nurse. File photo On Friday morning, the street was abuzz with family and jovial neighbours welcomed Lavona back with open arms at her home. “We are not ready to speak and neither is she,” said one of Lavona’s sisters, while the others were attending to her at the back of the property.

Neighbours have rallied to clean the house after Miche moved out, and Rachel Waterloo said they hold no grudge against Lavona. “What she did ... we all make mistakes,” she said. “But God knows our hearts. She has always been a good-natured person. She was a very blessed woman.

“She never sent that child [Zephany] to the shop, she sent our children to the shop.” But, community leader and activist Clive Jacobs said Solomon’s sentence was not harsh enough for the family bond she had destroyed. Community leader and activist Clive Jacobs. “She knew what was doing when she kidnapped that baby because she planned her crime so well,” he said.

Miche did not respond to queries, but on Facebook she shared a photo of herself in her trourok and that of her mother, Celeste Nurse, in hers. She wrote in another post: “Thank you Lord for the cord has now been cut.” Miche’s biological father, Morne, said the family were unable to speak about Solomon’s release due to an agreement made with another media institution.