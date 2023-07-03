A Milnerton father is over the moon after a well-known bus company stepped up to transport his stranded family from Klerksdorp to Cape Town – for mahala! Clinton Booysen was reunited with his family on Friday, after Ilula Bus Services took them for a ride following a cancelled trip to Cape Town.

His disabled wife and son, 15, along with his 21-year-old daughter and her berk were stuck in the North West for almost a week, living with a relative in a one-bedroom apartment. However, after reading about the Booysens’ plight in the Daily Voice, another long-distance bus company, Intercape, reached out to the family to help bring them to Cape Town. Intercape’s contact centre manager Amanda Ambrose-Davidse explained: “After reading about their separation in the Daily Voice, Intercape took the initiative to reach out to the family via Facebook and arranged transportation to bring them back together.

“During my conversation with Mr Booysen, it was evident that he was deeply grateful for Intercape’s assistance.” Clinton was overcome with joy and relief after he was reconnected with his loved ones. “I’ve been married for 22 years and this has been the longest since I have been away from my family. It is very nice to have my family with me again,” Clinton told the Daily Voice.

“I haven’t seen them since I moved to Cape Town in April, it was also nice to see my son. I missed him a lot.” The dad said he would not have been able to bring his family home without Intercape’s assistance, as he couldn’t afford to arrange alternative transport was not by any means financially. “I’m very pleased and thankful to the Daily Voice and Intercape for assisting,” Clinton added.

His wife Belinda’s frustration has turned to delight as the family can now start a new chapter of their lives. “It was such a lovely trip. It is exciting to be here in Cape Town, if it wasn’t for them [Intercape] we would still have been there in Klerksdorp,” she said. Ambrose-Davidse added: “This heart-warming story serves as a reminder of the power of human connection and the positive impact that can be made when individuals and organisations come together to support one another.”