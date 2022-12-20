A two-year-old boy from Uganda was reportedly swallowed by a hippo, but survived when he was spat out after an onlooker pelted the animal with objects.
According to authorities, the attack took place on December 4 in Western Uganda almost 2km from Lake Edward.
Police said this is the first such incident where a hippo had strayed out of Lake Edward and attacked a laaitie.
The child was treated for injuries to his hand. “He recovered fully and was discharged after receiving a vaccine for rabies. He was thereafter handed over to the parents by police,” a spokesperson said.