OR Tambo International in Johannesburg was festive yesterday as thousands of excited fans pitched up to welcome home onse Rugby World Cup champions, the Springboks. The Boks landed shortly before 10am, as fans gathered in huge numbers in anticipation of catching a glimpse of their rugby heroes and the Webb Ellis trophy.

A large police contingent oversaw the reception, and fans were fenced off to allow the Springbok span safe passage through the arrivals hall. PROUDLY SA: Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth pose with fans. Pictures. Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspapers. South African flags could be seen waving all across the crowd, among a sea of green and gold Bokke supporter jerseys. Shortly before the Springboks came through the doors, the DJ played the song Zombie by The Cranberries, with the chorus line altered to say “Rassie, Rassie, what’s in your head?”

SA’s director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, looked overwhelmed and was brought to tears as his history-making team received a rousing welcome. The Boks, with captain Siya Kolisi leading from the front and a South African flag draped around his neck, could be seen interacting with the crowd, while each player had an opportunity to hoist the trophy on arrival. FANFARE: Bokke fans at OR Tambo International. Pictures. Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspapers. However, it was noticeable that Erasmus decided not to lift the trophy for the crowd, choosing instead to pass it along.

Perhaps the moment was too emotional for the ou Bok. But the moment captured the hearts of South Africa, with the crowd chanting “Rassie, Rassie, Rassie!” as the former Bok loose-forward made his way through the crowd. A giant South Africa flag was hung in the main arrival hall, while the crowd was cheering and blowing vuvuzelas below.

The Springboks won the Rugby World Cup title for a record fourth time on Saturday, beating the mighty All Blacks 12-11 in a nail-biting finale at the Stade de France in Paris. It was the second title in a row for the Siya Kolisi-led Springboks, as they defended the title they won in Japan in 2019. Pictures. Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspapers. It was also the second title for Rassie, who was the coach in 2019.