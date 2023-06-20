A 13-year-old meisie from Wesbank has been selected to represent South Africa at a netball tournament in England and Wales. Vaughnique Petersen is one of 2 500 players who have been chosen by Southern Cape Sports Tours (SCST) to join the team on a sports tour through London, Cardiff and Birmingham from September 30 until October 9.

Vaughnique, who plays for Wesbank United, never thought she would have the opportunity to play her favourite sport overseas. “Our school went on a hockey and netball tour to George. I play Under-14 but the U15 team needed me and I went along on the tour,” she said. “When we arrived in George, we played against other schools and the last day they announced the names of children who would be going to England.”

PASSION: The Wesbank girl in action on court While Vaughnique is excited for what would be a once-in-a-lifetime trip, the Grade 8 learner at Soneike High School needs R45 000 to cover her costs. “The only people working at home are my sister and then it’s my mom’s small business selling things from home,” she explained. “I would really like to go to England because I love netball a lot. I always wanted to play when I was younger, but I couldn’t. [Now] that I’m old enough, I’m playing for the club in my area.”