Pupils from Erica Primary in Belhar have qualified for a robotics competition in Johannesburg this week but need support to get them there. Natasha Filander, a member of the school’s parent-teachers association, said the 22 Grade 6s and 7s who make up the school’s robotics and coding club need R75 000 for the trip to Jozi for the National Robotics Olympiad.

“The pupils qualified after some hard work to make it in the top 17, out of 40 other classes around the country,” she says. “Previously at the provincial competition, they walked away with four out of six awards which was amazing seeing that they only had about three months to prepare. They really are an inspiration not only to the school, but also to the community.” Erica Primary teacher Vernon Petersen, who is in charge of the club, adds: “The goal was to prepare the students for the next industrial revolution and through their hard work they have achieved amazing results.

"For the provincial competition, they created a robot that can cut grass, pull out weeds and take note of ornaments that must be avoided. "The students here are so dedicated that they spend hours on weekends, school holidays and public holidays to continue their projects, and we do not want something like financial constraints to hold them back." Natasha says the school has so far raised about R20 000.