A foundation from Khayelitsha is seeking help to revamp an ouma’s house before her 79th birthday in June. The Thulani Dasa Foundation wants to give Nomalizo Mavis Bebeza’s Kuyasa residence a new look as a birthday gift to her.

The foundation’s founder, Thulani Dasa said the idea came after he visited the granny’s home in April and saw the state it was in. “A month ago, we visited this house in Khayelitsha and it’s shocking. The toilet is not working because of the broken water pipes. It stinks. Electricity wires are also risky for the grandkids,” Thulani said. Inside Ouma's house: : Nomalizo Mavis Bebeza He explained that his foundation will now attempt to fix the ouma’s broken home.

“She has five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren who all depend on her grant. “She is also now partially blind because of her age. We aim to beautify her RDP house before her birthday on June 12,” Thulani said. “We need paint, brushes, replace broken window glasses, toilet seat, sink, window frame, new door, and have safe electric wiring inside the house.