Little chess prodigy Imkhitha Joya, from Crossroads, has earned a prestigious opportunity to represent South Africa at this year’s World Cadets Championships in Egypt. The tournament is scheduled to take place from October 14 to 27.

The Grade 6 learner from Isigcawu Primary School only started playing chess in 2020 but has made some killer moves in her budding chess career. She has won the District South School trials in 2021, 2022 and 2023, is the current winner of the Western Cape Schools trials, and won the Cape Metro Schools Trials with a perfect score in 2022 and 2023. She is the top-ranked U14 girls player in the province and ranked second in South Africa.

Her coach Thando Hlakula, the chairperson of Crossroads Chess Club, says Imkhitha has great potential. ACE: Imkhitha Joya is top-ranked U14 in WC “It is rare that you will have someone who has played chess for just three years and reached a level she has, so I am sure she will prosper in Egypt,” he said. The only obstacle standing in her way of getting to Egypt is funding. Imkhitha needs R124 000 for her trip but has so far only managed to raised R2 270 so far.