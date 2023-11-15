The Helderberg Baby Saver is continuing to create awareness in their fight to keep desperate mother’s from dumping their helpless babies. The Baby Saver, also known as Baby Safe, is a metal box built into a wall where mothers can leave their infants, which will then trigger respondents.

According to Sandy Immelman, founder of the Helderberg Baby Saver, they want to provide a safer alternative to dumping a baby in a bin or drains. She says often moms who approach government social workers for adoption get turned away. Sandy says: “When they are desperate and don’t know what else to do, this [Baby Saver] should be the last resort of safe relinquishment.”

The Baby Saver is located at the Choices Crisis Pregnancy Centre in Somerset West and is operational 24 hours a day. Picture supplied The organisation was launched in 2014 after two newborn babies were abandoned in the area. Baby Amber was found covered in ants after she was dumped next to a river in Somerset West, and a week later another baby was found in the Somerset West CBD. Sandy says the Helderberg Baby Saver has received six babies since last year.

Sandy says: “Awareness is being raised, but I think people are more desperate post-Covid because of poverty and all sorts of issues.” The Baby Saver is located at the Choices Crisis Pregnancy Centre in Somerset West and is operational 24 hours a day. However, baby savers were in the spotlight in recent weeks after the Gauteng Department of Social Development (DSD) declared they were illegal. Meanwhile, Esther Lewis of the Department of Social Development says they don’t fund organisations for this purpose, however there are no plans to order closures.