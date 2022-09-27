A 56-year-old mother in the USA is pregnant with her son’s baby – but it’s not what you think. The “loving” Nancy Hauck volunteered to carry her laaitie Jeff’s fifth baby after his wife Cambria was unable to carry another pregnancy, TMZ reported.

The couple, who already have two sets of twins, wanted another baby but because Cambria had a lifesaving hysterectomy, her chances of her giving birth again were slim. And that’s when Nancy offered to be their surrogate, but doctors wysed her to maak gou before the onset of menopause. “I felt grateful to have such a selfless and loving mom that was willing to make that kind of sacrifice for my family,” Jeff told SWNS.

“Having experienced over four years of infertility treatments, I knew how complicated the process can be and doubted that it was possible for her to carry a baby for us, but I was very moved that she would even offer.” After undergoing in vitro fertilisation, Nancy fell preggers almost immediately, and the baby is due in November. “I never imagined I would be pregnant at 56 or that this would be possible, but it is the most beautiful thing,” she told Daily Mail.