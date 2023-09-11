Local authorities have urged social housing beneficiaries to get free wills drafted during Wills Week, starting on Monday [today].
National Wills Week is traditionally held every September, where participating attorneys offer basic will drafting services to the public for free.
The Western Cape Department of Infrastructure urges all its housing beneficiaries to seize this opportunity and have their will drafted between September 11 and 15.
The department states in many cases, the transition of property ownership, following the passing of a housing beneficiary, can be a complex and emotional process, often leading to disputes among family.
To address this issue, the department strongly encourages all housing beneficiaries to have a valid will, as it provides peace of mind and ensures that assets are handled accordingly to the intention and desires of housing recipients .
“We have many instances where family members request the department to intervene and direct home ownership following the passing of a housing beneficiary.
Residents should be aware that the department legally cannot get involved in the allocation of a house should the recipient pass, with or without a will. Following the initial handover, a house becomes the personal property and asset of the housing beneficiary.
“The onus is therefore on the recipient to indicate ownership of their house in the event of their death,” said Jacqueline Gooch, head of the Infrastructure Department.
Anyone can have a basic will drafted for free by contacting the Law Society of South Africa on 012 366 8800 or email [email protected] for a list of Western Cape attorneys participating in National Wills Week.
Or, visit https://www.lssa.org.za/our-initiatives/advocacy/national-wills-week/western-cape-attorneys-participating-in-the-lssa-national-wills-week-2023/.