National Wills Week is traditionally held every September, where participating attorneys offer basic will drafting services to the public for free.

Local authorities have urged social housing beneficiaries to get free wills drafted during Wills Week, starting on Monday [today].

The Western Cape Department of Infrastructure urges all its housing beneficiaries to seize this opportunity and have their will drafted between September 11 and 15.

The department states in many cases, the transition of property ownership, following the passing of a housing beneficiary, can be a complex and emotional process, often leading to disputes among family.

To address this issue, the department strongly encourages all housing beneficiaries to have a valid will, as it provides peace of mind and ensures that assets are handled accordingly to the intention and desires of housing recipients .