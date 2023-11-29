After dedicating more than half her life to teaching, Helderberg Primary School legend, Colleen Mullins, has finally packed away her books. Colleen has been moulding children’s futures since 1983 and after 40 years, decided to retire due to recent health scares. At her send-off held at the school yesterday, an emotional Colleen was hailed by colleagues, learners, parents and the community of Bishop Lavis.

MOVED: Colleen Mullins The Grade R teacher, who has no children of her own, says she made the decision with a heavy heart. Colleen says: “If I could, I would stay even longer because these are my children, each and every one of them, and I want to see them grow up.” As the laaities recited poems and sang songs dedicated to Colleen, she broke into tears. School principal Patricia Hendricks, who became Colleen’s friend 35 years ago, says the veteran teacher’s departure is a loss for the school. Patricia says: “She was not only a motherly figure to the learners but to the staff as well. She was always there no matter what situation, personal or work-related.”