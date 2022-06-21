A young father has been gunned down while trying to transport his shot neighbour to hospital. Three more people were wounded in the incident in Freedom Farm, Bishop Lavis.

Lorenzo Cloete, 23, was attacked as he was rushing to assist the injured victims on Sunday afternoon. His neighbour Clayton Robin Snyders, 19, was among those shot and Lorenzo went home to drop his baby and get his vehicle to take Clayton to hospital. SHOT IN HEAD: Clayton Snyders Neither made it alive to the hospital.

A witness, who wishes to remain anonymous, says more than 20 armed people arrived in the area on the back of a bakkie and suddenly opened fire. “The suspects came to Freedom Farm driving in a bakkie, they could hardly fit in there. TERROR: 20 men opened fire in Freedom Farm, Bishop Lavis “They started spraying bullets at everyone.

“They shot five people, three are in the hospital and the others died. We know that they are not from the area, we are a peaceful neighbourhood here, most of us are Rastafarians. This is the first time that we have such a thing.” Clayton’s mom Leticia tells the Daily Voice that the people who were shot were all innocent. “My son didn’t deserve to die like that, the shooters were looking for other people. But they ended up shooting innocent people, all those shot were not gangsters.

“My son was just standing with his friends when he was killed. He was still alive when I went to him, he looked at me like he wanted to say something. HIT: Body of Clayton Robin Snyders, 19, covered in blanket “I told him not to speak because he was going to use the energy which he needed but minutes later he died.” Lorenzo’s girlfriend Natasha Daniels, 19, says: “He was holding our son when the incident happened and he thought that he should help the injured people.

“He came home and gave me the baby and then went to get his bakkie and when he was driving there, the suspects shot him in the back of the head and he drove into someone’s yard. “Everything happened in under 10 minutes, it was so fast. “The suspects have taken a good man from his one-year-old son, he was just trying to help someone in need.”