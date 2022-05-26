ANC MPL Andile Lili has been convicted of inciting members of the Ses’khona People’s Rights Movement to murder and common assault, as well as two charges of attending illegal gatherings outside the Bellville Magistrates’ Court. The case has dragged on for over seven years and was finally concluded by the Bellville Magistrates’ Court last Friday.

In a statement released on Tuesday, State advocate PJ Damon, who prosecuted the case from 2014, said that Lili had been convicted for attending two illegal gatherings outside the Bellville Magistrates’ Court in August 2014 and July 2015. The other convictions were for inciting members of Ses’khona to murder and common assault outside the same court in July 2015. Lili was appearing at the court with eight others and found guilty of contravening the Civil Aviation Act after dumping human faeces at the Cape Town International Airport.

He uttered these words: “Sometimes [criminals] are arrested but the justice system releases them. So the only thing we can do is to kill [them] immediately if we find a criminal.” Speaking to the Weekend Argus, Lili said he would not appeal against the conviction. “There is no need to appeal,” he said. “I uttered those words out of frustration. A woman was killed and dumped into a drain.