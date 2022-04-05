The defence lawyer for alleged girlfriend killer Richard “Makka” Smit has called for the names of the two state witnesses who were allegedly suiping with his client to be released.

This was revealed at the Piketberg Magistrates’ Court on Monday where the 36-year-old constable returned for the continuation of his bail hearing.

Makka is facing seven charges which include one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm in a built-up area and handling of a firearm while under the influence for the events which led to the death of his girlfriend Natasha Lee-Grey Booise.

Natasha, 30, was gunned down in full view of her family on 2 January after she had allegedly been stalked by Makka.

Her family revealed that he was kwaad that she had opted to spend the day with relatives from Paarl.

Her murder sparked an uproar when it was revealed that he shot her with his service pistol while off duty and CCTV footage of the shooting was subsequently shared on social media.

SHOT DEAD: Natasha Lee-Grey Booise, 30

Makka has since hired top criminal lawyer William Booth to defend him.

Billy Claasen of the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation says residents again gathered in their hundreds at the court where it was revealed that at the time Natasha was killed, there were two women suiping with Makka in the car.

“His lawyer wanted the names of these women and we are saying this is unacceptable as they are state witnesses because they were in the car.

“The community is against him being granted bail and Strandfontein residents have already said they don’t want him there.

“If he is granted bail, Piketberg will riot because we believe he is violent and uncontrollable.”

The bail hearing will continue today.

