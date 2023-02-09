A newborn infant, still attached to her mother’s umbilical cord, was pulled from the rubble in north-west Syria. The moments of her rescue were caught on video, showing a man climbing down from the wreckage with the naked dust-caked baby in his hands, reports Reuters.

It was hours after two major earthquakes in neighbouring Türkiye swept through the region, killing thousands of people. But in the village of Jindires, a miracle had occurred. By Wednesday, the death toll of the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria stood over 11 200, with thousands more injured or missing.

The recovery of the baby in Jindires was one of the most dramatic. According to accounts, her relatives heard her cries, clipped her umbilical cord and extracted her from the rubble. Later, at a hospital in nearby Afrin, her doctor told the Associated Press that he believes she was born under the wreckage.

Her parents and four siblings died when their four-story home collapsed, AFP reported. Turkish Red Crescent chief Kerem Kinik had warned that the first 72 hours were critical in search and rescue efforts but pointed to complications of “severe weather conditions”. Emergency workers on Wednesday saved some children found under a collapsed building in the hard-hit Türkiye province of Hatay, where whole stretches of towns have been levelled.