Western Cape police seek the help of the public in finding a missing German tourist.
Police spokesperson warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi said Pinelands police are looking for Nick Frischke, who was staying at a local BnB.
Swartbooi said the 22-year-old arrived in South Africa on February 6 and was last seen on Valentine’s Day when he left his housing premises on foot.
Frischke was later spotted at the V&A Waterfront but police have since been unable to find him.
Swartbooi said Frischke does not speak English well and may be lost.
“Pinelands police are seeking the assistance of the public to trace 22-year-old Nick Frischke, a German tourist who arrived in South Africa on Monday, February 6,” Swartbooi said.
“Reports suggested that Nick was a resident at a local bed and breakfast in Pinelands.
“On Tuesday, February 14, around 10am, he left the premises on foot and never returned.”
He added that at the time of his disappearance, Frischke was wearing blue denim shorts with white takkies and a beige T-shirt, and was carrying a backpack.
“He was seen in a local store in the V&A Waterfront. Nick does not speak English very well,” Swartbooi said.
Anyone with information that could lead to Nick’s safe return is asked to contact detective sergeant Daluxolo Mhlauli on 076 609 0764 or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.