Western Cape police seek the help of the public in finding a missing German tourist. Police spokesperson warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi said Pinelands police are looking for Nick Frischke, who was staying at a local BnB.

Swartbooi said the 22-year-old arrived in South Africa on February 6 and was last seen on Valentine’s Day when he left his housing premises on foot. Frischke was later spotted at the V&A Waterfront but police have since been unable to find him. Swartbooi said Frischke does not speak English well and may be lost.

GONE: Nick Frischke. Picture supplied “Pinelands police are seeking the assistance of the public to trace 22-year-old Nick Frischke, a German tourist who arrived in South Africa on Monday, February 6,” Swartbooi said. “Reports suggested that Nick was a resident at a local bed and breakfast in Pinelands. “On Tuesday, February 14, around 10am, he left the premises on foot and never returned.”