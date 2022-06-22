An ANC member has opened a case of gender based violence against President Cyril Ramaphosa in connection with the robbery that took place at his Phala Phala farm in 2020. KwaZulu-Natal ANC member, Nkosentsha Madlala Shezi, opened the case – of kidnapping, assault and illegal interrogation of a female domestic worker – at the Durban Central Police Station on Monday, reports the Sunday Tribune.

After former intelligence boss Arthur Fraser laid charges against him earlier this month, Ramaphosa admitted that a robbery took place at his farm in 2020 where $4 million is said to have been stolen but no case was opened. In his affidavit lodged with the Rosebank Police Station, Fraser accused Ramaphosa of kidnapping and bribery, alleging that the president had concealed the robbery and briefed the same robbers to keep the incident away from the public. On Monday, Shezi, a businessman and chairperson of the ANC’s radical economic transformation grouping, was accompanied by ANC supporters, who carried placards calling for Ramaphosa’s removal.

Shezi, a supporter of former president Jacob Zuma, has been critical of Ramaphosa, accusing him of using money to be elected as ANC president. COMPLAINTS: Nkosentsha Shezi, Sirini Naidoo. Picture: Khaya Ngwenya/African News Agency (ANA) “When the public protector made findings against him (Ramaphosa), he went to court and sealed the bank statement of his ANC presidency campaign. “He knew something was not legit about his funding and that would have exposed the dirty tricks he used to get into the highest office. Ramaphosa was also implicated in the Marikana massacre, but he has never paid.