Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie says he would not hesitate to switch off a foreign national’s oxygen supply to save a South African. McKenzie made the controversial remarks to eNCA, saying that this was what was expected of him as a government official.

“If there’s a South African and a Zimbabwean and the Zimbabwean or Mozambican is on oxygen and here’s a South African citizen, born and bred in South Africa, I will turn that off as a leader. It is my duty,” he said. McKenzie said he would not blame another government for doing the same, reports IOL. Citing the US as an example, McKenzie said he did not criticise the US government for deploying aircraft to pick up US citizens during the Afghan war.

The PA’s Ashley Sauls said McKenzie was unmoved by the backlash his comments had received. McKenzie’s remarks come a week after Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba skelled out a Zimbabwean woman seeking medical treatment at a local health-care facility. In a Twitter clip, Ramathuba said it was only in South Africa that foreigners came to the country expecting to receive medical treatment.