Harare residents say local gangsters are forcing them to pay protection money to use electricity, while Eskom officials have refused to enter the area after receiving threats. According to a 37-year-old community member, gangs are charging residents R30 per person, R1000 to R1500 per household, while businesses are told to pay R300 just to keep the lights on.

“The gangsters trip the boxes outside of the houses and then they charge us R30 each just to put the electricity that we already pay for back on. If you do not pay it, then you either sit in the dark or they come to hurt you,” he says. The resident added Eskom workers have also been attacked and have since left the area, which has left them in the dark. Some residents have been without electricity since last Friday.