Make sure you’re sitting when you read what you’ll be paying for fuel from today. According to the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources (DMRE), petrol will increase by between R1.08 (for 93 Unleaded) and R1.14 (95 Unleaded) this month, while diesel prices will go up by between R1.93 (low-sulphur 50ppm) and R1.96 (500ppm).

Following these increases, a litre of 95 Unleaded will now set you back R24.96 at the coast and R25.68 in the inland regions, while 93 Unleaded will rise to R25.22. The even steeper diesel increases will see the wholesale price of 50ppm rising to R24.51 at the coast and R25.22 inland, while 500ppm will cost R24.29 and R25.01 respectively. This excludes the retail margin, which is usually around R2 depending on the outlet, as diesel is unregulated.

October’s fuel price adjustments will add insult to injury for motorists, following September’s increases of R1.71 for petrol and up to R2.84 for diesel. As with these previous hikes, the latest prices were primarily driven by stronger international oil prices, with Brent crude having breached the $90 mark last month for the first time in almost a year. These latest increases also bring petrol prices dangerously close to the all-time highs of July 2022, when a litre of 95 Unleaded cost R26.74 inland. The Automobile Association said it was concerned that the government has not announced any measures to deal with fuel prices more effectively.