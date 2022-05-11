With fuel prices skyrocketing in South Africa, skelms have found a new target. Diesel worth over R5.5 million has been stolen after robbers hit a fuel depot in Limpopo, shooting an employee, before fleeing in six fully loaded fuel trucks.

The injured employee is in a critical condition following the robbery at a Louis Trichardt diesel depot situated in the industrial area of the town. Limpopo Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said a task team had been established to trace the group of unknown suspects after the incident on Saturday evening. “It is alleged that the manager of the depot, which sells diesel in bulk, opened the gate for a truck which entered the premises under the pretence of buying diesel,” said Mojapelo.

“Suddenly, the occupants jumped out armed with firearms and took the remote control and cellphones from the manager. In the process, the manager was also robbed of cash.” The perpetrators then forced the manager into another room and locked him inside. Four other employees were robbed of cellphones, tied up with cable ties and locked in separate rooms.