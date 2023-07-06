Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo have joined South Africans in paying their tribute to former Minister in the Presidency Essop Pahad. They said Pahad was an exceptional leader.

Pahad, 84, who died early yesterday morning, will be buried at Westpark cemetery in Johannesburg according to Muslim practice. Pahad was born in Schweizer-Reneke in what is now the North West province. Pahad grew up in a family of activists and he joined the struggle at an early age.

He studied at Wits University and Sussex. But his political career began when he was involved with the Transvaal Indian Youth Congress in the late 1950s. After a few years he went into exile. He had served as a member of the ANC in Parliament after the 1994 elections.

He was also a member of the ANC National Executive Committee and member of the SACP for years. He was appointed minister in the presidency when Thabo Mbeki assumed the presidency in 1999. Mapisa-Nqakula and Masondo said Pahad made a remarkable contribution in government when he served under Mbeki.